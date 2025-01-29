Open Menu

Police Launch Crackdown Against Drug Pushers

Faizan Hashmi Published January 29, 2025 | 03:00 PM

KAHUTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2025) The police here on Wednesday launched a crackdown against drugs peddlers and recovered liquor.

The police spokesperson said a police team arrested a drug pusher identified as Rafiq and recovered liquor 10 liters from his possession.

The police registered a case against the accused and started further prob.

The Divisional SP said the police had launched operation against drug pusher to eliminate the menace from the area.

APP/mdq/378

