Police Launch Crackdown Against Drug Pushers
Faizan Hashmi Published January 29, 2025 | 03:00 PM
KAHUTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2025) The police here on Wednesday launched a crackdown against drugs peddlers and recovered liquor.
The police spokesperson said a police team arrested a drug pusher identified as Rafiq and recovered liquor 10 liters from his possession.
The police registered a case against the accused and started further prob.
The Divisional SP said the police had launched operation against drug pusher to eliminate the menace from the area.
APP/mdq/378
Recent Stories
Alpha Dhabi acquires 73.73% interest in National Corporation for Tourism and Hot ..
Spring Festival Gala for overseas Chinese set to air Wednesday
ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Cricket fans face trouble after websites selling tick ..
CBUAE’s 2024 achievements drive momentum towards bright future for financial s ..
COMSTECH Consortium of Excellence meeting concludes
Arab Parliament for Child to launch 4th session in February
Al Seer Marine reports revenue of AED1.281 billion in 2024
American woman refuses to return to US after failing in love with Pakistani youn ..
Emirates Islamic reports profit before tax of AED3.1 billion in 2024
Fifteen killed in stampede at Kumbh Mela festival in India
Shurooq achieves 70% sales for Ajwan Khorfakkan at ACRES 2025
France leads Europe in AI innovation with 751 start-ups
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Muslim hands kicks off "Cleanliness Campaign 2025,make New Mirpur-AJK City clean" under Solid Waste ..2 minutes ago
-
DPO Mansehra vows to make the district drug-free2 minutes ago
-
Advisory for vegetables growers2 minutes ago
-
Police launch crackdown against drug pushers2 minutes ago
-
Man gets life imprisonment in murder case2 minutes ago
-
SP visits JPS to review security measures2 minutes ago