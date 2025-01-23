Police launch crackdown against drugs, proclaimed offenders

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2025) On the special instructions of District Police Officer (DPO), Dr. Zahidullah Khan, the police have launched a crackdown against drug peddlers and the proclaimed offenders.

Accused in a murder and attempt to murder case, Aseel Badshah resident of Kamalkhel had been arrested, the police spokesman said, adding over 400 grams of ice had been seized from the drug peddler in the second operation.

The spokesman said that two facilitators of proclaimed offenders were arrested during an operation.

The operation was carried out by a police contingent led by SHO, Billi Tang Police Station, Irfan Khan, he said, adding

the police also recovered two pistols from the arrested suspects.

The suspects have been shifted to Ballitung police station.

APP/azq/378