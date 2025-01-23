Police Launch Crackdown Against Drugs, Proclaimed Offenders
Faizan Hashmi Published January 23, 2025 | 11:40 AM
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2025) On the special instructions of District Police Officer (DPO), Dr. Zahidullah Khan, the police have launched a crackdown against drug peddlers and the proclaimed offenders.
Accused in a murder and attempt to murder case, Aseel Badshah resident of Kamalkhel had been arrested, the police spokesman said, adding over 400 grams of ice had been seized from the drug peddler in the second operation.
The spokesman said that two facilitators of proclaimed offenders were arrested during an operation.
The operation was carried out by a police contingent led by SHO, Billi Tang Police Station, Irfan Khan, he said, adding
the police also recovered two pistols from the arrested suspects.
The suspects have been shifted to Ballitung police station.
APP/azq/378
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 January 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 January 2025
Latifa bint Mohammed: Culture a driving force for building vital societies, sust ..
Rana urges PTI to resolve political issues through dialogue
UAE delegation meets Klaus Schwab at World Economic Forum in Davos 2025
SPEA partners with IDT to boost private school quality in Sharjah
Executive Committee reviews progress on various projects of SIFC key sectors
Police arrests accused involved in murder case of young man
Aurangzeb meets Saudi Arabia, Qatar finance ministers in Davos
Sadiq urges Opposition to focus on public issues
Measures undertaken to improve Pakistan’s macroeconomic stability: Aurangrzeb
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Police launch crackdown against drugs, proclaimed offenders9 minutes ago
-
DIG Hazara lauds Torghar Police, vows reforms, infrastructure upgrade9 minutes ago
-
Man killed on road19 minutes ago
-
Drugs peddlers arrested, hashish seized29 minutes ago
-
National Front urges Kashmiris to observe India's Republic Day as a black day1 hour ago
-
Rana urges PTI to resolve political issues through dialogue13 hours ago
-
Police arrests accused involved in murder case of young man13 hours ago
-
Sadiq urges Opposition to focus on public issues13 hours ago
-
Govt never closed doors to dialogue: Rana Ihsan Afzal13 hours ago
-
Three drug pushers arrested with hasish, liquor13 hours ago
-
Prevention of Electronic Crimes Amendment Bill 2025 introduced in NA14 hours ago
-
Over Rs 80 bln spent on worker’s welfare projects; NA told14 hours ago