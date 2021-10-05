UrduPoint.com

Police Launch Crackdown Against Govt Vehicles, Violating Traffic Regulations

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 05th October 2021 | 12:00 AM

Police launch crackdown against govt vehicles, violating traffic regulations

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2021 ) :The Hyderabad police have launched a crackdown against the government vehicles collecting and disposing of solid waste for their alleged violations of the traffic regulations.

The police spokesman informed here on Monday that as per the instructions of SSP Hyderabad Sajid Amir Sadozai the traffic police began searching for driving licenses of the vehicles.

The spokesman claimed that many vehicles were issued traffic violation tickets.

However, he did not share the exact number of such vehicles.

"Following many complaints about rash driving of the garbage lifting vehicles, the police began to check the vehicle. It has been found that inexperienced drivers who also lack driving licenses are driving those vehicles," the spokesman said.

He acknowledged that the accidents caused by such vehicles were resulting in casualties and even deaths in the city.

The Hyderabad police also appealed the citizens to conform to the traffic rules and regulations for smooth movement of traffic in the district.

