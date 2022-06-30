Police launch crackdown against illegal weapons

The Rawalpindi police have launched a strict crackdown against illegal possession of firearms and arrested four accused from various areas of the city

The police teams during the operations recovered weapons and ammunition, and registered different cases against the accused, said the Rawalpindi Police spokesperson.

Police have arrested two accused Arsalan and Fayyaz, and recovered two pistols 30 bore with ammunition from their possession while Civil Lines Police arrested accused Muhammad Shakeel and recovered one pistol 30 bore with ammunition from him, where separate cases were registered against the accused.

SSP Operations, Waseem Riaz Khan said that crackdown against aerial firing and illegal possession of weapons would continue without any discrimination.

Meanwhile, Rawalpindi police crackdown against professional beggars also continued as 35 beggars were arrested who were professional and were responsible for making blockade at various thoroughfares.