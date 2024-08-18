Police Launch Crackdown Against Liquor Suppliers, 8 Arrested
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 18, 2024 | 07:30 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2024) Police have arrested eight liquor suppliers and recovered 81 liters liquor and seven bottles of liquor from their possession during crackdown here on Sunday.
According to police spokesman, Saddar Barooni police arrested Iqbal and recovered 30 liters of liquor from his possession.
Similarly, Civil Lines police seized 20 liters from Suleman, while Race Course police recovered 10 liters from Zain.
The Airport police confiscated 10 liters of liquor and six bottles from two suspects, Riaz and Kamran.
Additionally, Waris Khan police recovered six liters from Nadeem, five liters from Rajab, and 01 bottle from Tahir. Police have registered separate cases against all of them and further investigation was in progress.
The divisional SP's commended police teams and stated that the crackdown against liquor suppliers and their facilitators will be continued.
