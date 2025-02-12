Police launch crackdown against proclaimed offenders

PATTOKI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2025) The police here on Wednesday arrested five proclaimed offenders in a crackdown. The police spokesperson said the outlaws had been identified as Javed, Ramzan, Amir, Allah Wasaya and Mushtaq.

The criminals were wanted to the police in cases of murders and dacoities, he added. He said the police had started further investigations.

