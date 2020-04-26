UrduPoint.com
Police Launch Crackdown Against Those Violating SOPs Against Coronavirus

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sun 26th April 2020 | 05:30 PM

SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2020 ) ::Swabi police Sunday launched a crackdown against those shopkeepers violating orders of the government regarding implementation on SOPs and guideline issued to ensure safety of general public from coronavirus.

DPO Swabi with teams of SDPOs and all the SHOs visited different markets, shops, bazaars and took action against those violating the already issued SOPs. They started closing of all shops, markets, bazaars at 4.00 p.m with the help of heavy contingents of police.

The citizens were also urged to stay at their homes and avoid unnecessary interaction and roaming in the markets or bazaars, otherwise the violators would be nabbed with cases registered against them.

"We have informed the public time and again in this regard and the shopkeepers were told that apart from medical stores others would be closed by 4.00 pm," an official said.

He said, "We are also assuring that during the time between 10.00 am to 4.00 p.m everyone is wearing mask, gloves, while entering the markets while the shopkeepers have been directed to put sanitizers alongside for use and maintain social distance as much as possible."

