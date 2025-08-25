Open Menu

Police Launch Crackdown Against Underage Drivers

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 25, 2025 | 02:40 PM

Police launch crackdown against underage drivers

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2025) District Tank police have launched a crackdown against underage drivers, detaining several minors driving motorcycles and rickshaws in the city.

According to the police spokesman, the action has been taken on the instructions of District Police Officer (DPO) Shabbir Hussain Shah, under the supervision of DSP Headquarters Naqeebullah Khan Marwat, following complaints from citizens to prevent road accidents.

During the crackdown, he said, Traffic Incharge Asmatullah Khan Kundi detained several underage drivers at the traffic checkpoint. Later, their parents and guardians were summoned and strictly warned.

Police officials informed them that allowing minors to drive was not only illegal but also poses a serious threat to both their own lives and the lives of others.

The parents were issued challans (fines) on the spot and warned that any future violations would result in more severe legal action against them.

DSP Headquarters Naqeebullah Khan Marwat appealed to the people to refrain from allowing their children to drive at a young age and to cooperate with the police in ensuring adherence to traffic laws, in order to make roads safer for everyone.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 August 2025

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 August 2025

7 hours ago
 UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Ku ..

UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Kuwait over passing of Sheikha S ..

22 hours ago
 UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Ku ..

UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Kuwait over passing of Sheikha S ..

22 hours ago
 UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi brea ..

UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi breaches recorded in UAE since sta ..

23 hours ago
 UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi brea ..

UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi breaches recorded in UAE since sta ..

23 hours ago
Creators HQ attracts 2,415 active members from 147 ..

Creators HQ attracts 2,415 active members from 147 countries with combined follo ..

1 day ago
 UAE and Angola: A promising development partnershi ..

UAE and Angola: A promising development partnership

1 day ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on I ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on Independence Day

1 day ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on I ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on Independence Day

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 August 2025

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 August 2025

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan