Police launch crackdown against underage drivers

(@FahadShabbir)

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2025) District Tank police have launched a crackdown against underage drivers, detaining several minors driving motorcycles and rickshaws in the city.

According to the police spokesman, the action has been taken on the instructions of District Police Officer (DPO) Shabbir Hussain Shah, under the supervision of DSP Headquarters Naqeebullah Khan Marwat, following complaints from citizens to prevent road accidents.

During the crackdown, he said, Traffic Incharge Asmatullah Khan Kundi detained several underage drivers at the traffic checkpoint. Later, their parents and guardians were summoned and strictly warned.

Police officials informed them that allowing minors to drive was not only illegal but also poses a serious threat to both their own lives and the lives of others.

The parents were issued challans (fines) on the spot and warned that any future violations would result in more severe legal action against them.

DSP Headquarters Naqeebullah Khan Marwat appealed to the people to refrain from allowing their children to drive at a young age and to cooperate with the police in ensuring adherence to traffic laws, in order to make roads safer for everyone.