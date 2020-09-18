UrduPoint.com
Police Launch Crackdown On Criminals, Seize Narcotics, Illegal Weapons

Fri 18th September 2020 | 12:35 AM

District police, under the supervision of newly posted DPO Syed Ali Raza, have launched crackdown against anti-social elements and recovered narcotics and illegal weapons besides registering cases against the culprits

A police team, on the other day, headed by SDPO Malakwal Raja Fakhar Bashir and SHO Miana Gondal Inspector Saifullah raided in Garh Qaim village in the limits of Maina Gondal police and arrested 12 drug peddlers including three women and recovered 75-kg charas from their possession.

Police also conducted raids at various places and arrested 41 drug peddlers besides seizing 27-kg charas from them. As many as 67 persons were arrested for possessing and exhibiting unlicensed arms. The police further claimed of recovering 9 kalashnikov, 22 rifles, 47 pistols and 491 rounds from the accused.

The DPO has appreciated the efforts and performance of the police.

He said the police are committed to protect citizens' lives and property and in this regard no stone will be left unturned.

