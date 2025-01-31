Police launch crackdown on fake callers on 15 helpline

(@FahadShabbir)

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2025) The district police have intensified crackdown on individuals making false calls to the emergency helpline 15.

In the past 24 hours, 15 individuals were booked for misusing the service, while 45 genuine complaints received through the helpline led to registration of FIRs.

According to a police spokesperson, District Police Officer (DPO) Dr. Rizwan Ahmed Khan issued strict directives to take legal action against those intentionally misleading emergency responders. Following these instructions, FIRs were filed against 15 accused individuals.

In addition, the police ensured swift legal action on the 45 legitimate distress calls, reinforcing their commitment to public safety, effective law enforcement, and timely justice. The Muzaffargarh police also urged citizens to use the 15 helpline responsibly, saying that false calls waste valuable resources and hinder the response to real emergencies.

The spokesperson warned that strict action will be taken against those misusing emergency services, underscoring the police's ongoing efforts to protect lives and maintain law and order in the community.