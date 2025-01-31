Police Launch Crackdown On Fake Callers On 15 Helpline
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 31, 2025 | 05:20 PM
MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2025) The district police have intensified crackdown on individuals making false calls to the emergency helpline 15.
In the past 24 hours, 15 individuals were booked for misusing the service, while 45 genuine complaints received through the helpline led to registration of FIRs.
According to a police spokesperson, District Police Officer (DPO) Dr. Rizwan Ahmed Khan issued strict directives to take legal action against those intentionally misleading emergency responders. Following these instructions, FIRs were filed against 15 accused individuals.
In addition, the police ensured swift legal action on the 45 legitimate distress calls, reinforcing their commitment to public safety, effective law enforcement, and timely justice. The Muzaffargarh police also urged citizens to use the 15 helpline responsibly, saying that false calls waste valuable resources and hinder the response to real emergencies.
The spokesperson warned that strict action will be taken against those misusing emergency services, underscoring the police's ongoing efforts to protect lives and maintain law and order in the community.
Recent Stories
DGR leads delegation to Oman for talks on education, culture, heritage
Dubai DET partners with Dubai Basketball to enhance emirate’s position as glob ..
UAE President, VPs congratulate President of Nauru on Independence Day
UAE expresses solidarity with India, offers condolences over victims of stampede ..
Al Ain Zoo offers free entry for senior citizens
Sharjah Airport, Air Arabia inaugurate first direct flights to Addis Ababa
TRENDS, Salam Centre for Countering Extremism Studies sign agreement
Ghitha Holding revenue reaches AED4.97 billion in 2024
Zayed Award for Human Fraternity announces 2025 honorees
China sees surge in tourist numbers during Spring Festival holiday
UAE Fuel Price Committee announces prices for February
Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed chairs International Humanitarian and Philanthropic ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Police launch crackdown on fake callers on 15 helpline4 minutes ago
-
MNSUA collaborates with Australian institutions to improve irrigation water management4 minutes ago
-
DC Tharparkar inaugurates library, Emphasizes importance of extracurricular activities14 minutes ago
-
8th Women of the World festival starts in Lahore on Feb 114 minutes ago
-
Anti Polio campaign from Feb 314 minutes ago
-
DC inaugurates anti-polio drive14 minutes ago
-
Sargodha University hosts workshop on mastering AI, ChatGPT in research14 minutes ago
-
Unilever, IRC launch ‘Pakistan Seed Security Prototype’ to boost resilience, combat emissions24 minutes ago
-
Cops suspended over corruption24 minutes ago
-
Power shutdown notice for Feb 124 minutes ago
-
Podcast Studio inaugurated at UoM24 minutes ago
-
Anti-polio drive to start from Feb 334 minutes ago