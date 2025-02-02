Police Launch Crackdown On Professional Beggars, Arrest 165
Umer Jamshaid Published February 02, 2025 | 03:20 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2025) Rawalpindi District Police on the directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi have initiated a crackdown against professional beggars and managed to arrest 165 during last two days.
According to a police spokesman, Police conducted operations against professional beggars and their facilitators in various areas, resulting in the arrest of 165 professional beggars during last two days and filed cases against them. Additionally, underage children were transferred to the shelter home.
The CPO has issued clear instructions to the police officers to continue daily operations against beggars under their supervision.
He urged the citizens not to give alms to the professional beggars and discourage them.
If professional beggars are spotted in commercial or residential areas, the citizens are encouraged to immediately call the police at “Police Helpline-15”.
Police Stations, Anti-Beggary Squad and Traffic Police were conducting operations and netting professional beggars particularly from main roads and intersections.
The spokesman informed that the crackdown was launched according to the vision of Chief Minister Punjab, Maryam Nawaz Sharif.
