Police launch grand operation against drug dealers, 42 held

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2025) Capital City Police have launched a special crackdown to eliminate drug trafficking from society, particularly to protect the younger generation from the harmful effects of crystal meth (ice).

During the first day of the operation, police registered 38 cases and arrested 42 suspects involved in drug smuggling and sale, said the police spokesman.

Among those arrested were members of inter-provincial drug smuggling networks and suppliers distributing narcotics in Peshawar and other districts.

The crackdown had specifically targeted individuals selling the highly dangerous drug ice. In the past 24 hours, law enforcement has seized over 31 kilograms of ice, 27 kilograms of hashish, 3 kilograms of heroin, and multiple bottles of liquor.

Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Peshawar Qasim Ali Khan and Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operations Masood Ahmed have directed police teams to further intensify the anti-narcotics drive.

They have also instructed authorities to organize special seminars in educational institutions to raise awareness about the harmful effects of drugs on youth, particularly students.

Additionally, efforts will be made to educate the general public through various awareness campaigns.

To strengthen the crackdown, police have been ordered to closely monitor individuals previously involved in drug-related activities. Divisional SPs and SDPOs have been assigned special tasks to ensure the effectiveness of the operation and prevent drug trafficking in the region.