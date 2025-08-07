Police launch helmet safety drive in Gujrat

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2025) The police initiated a road safety awareness campaign to encourage motorcyclists to

wear helmets, stressing that the use of helmets is essential for preventing

life-threatening injuries.

According to a police spokesperson, helmet use is not only a legal obligation but also a crucial

safety measure that can significantly reduce fatalities in road accidents.

Citizens, particularly young riders, are being urged to adopt helmet use as a routine practice

for their own safety and the well-being of their families.

The campaign is a part of ongoing efforts by the police to promote responsible road behavior

and reduce accident-related casualties.