Police Launch Massive Crackdown Against Malgazar Bhalkani Gang
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 17, 2025 | 08:41 PM
A full-scale operation was conducted in the jurisdiction of Police Station B Section Kandakot and Jamal against the Malgazar Bhalkani Gang. The gang is involved in criminal activities, including extortion "bhatta", distributing extortion slips, and firing on shops
During an exchange of fire, two bandits were injured and fled with their accomplices. The operation utilized heavy police force, armored vehicles, and modern technology.
DIGP (Deputy Inspector General of Police) Larkana Range stated "This operation will continue until the complete eradication of criminal elements to ensure lasting peace and security in the region."
