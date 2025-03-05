Police launch massive operation to recover abducted 8-year-old

(@FahadShabbir)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2025) A comprehensive operation is underway in Sukkur on Wednesday to rescue 8-year-old Syed Abid Shah, under the supervision of SSP Azhar Khan, following the directives of DIG Sukkur Captain (retd) Faisal Abdullah Chachar.

The operation, which involves a heavy police contingent, APC chains, armored vehicles, and modern machinery, aims to eliminate criminal elements and restore peace in the area. Police have sealed all entry and exit points in Kachho, and a search operation is ongoing.

The SSP expressed his commitment to recovering the abducted child safely and bringing the perpetrators to justice. He assured the public that they would soon receive positive news about the operation.

The operation will continue until the child is recovered safely and the criminal elements are eliminated, restoring peace and order in the area.