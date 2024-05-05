Police launch massive search operations

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2024) The district Police conducted search operations in different areas in a bid to maintain law and order here on Sunday.

The operations were carried out in the jurisdiction of Saddar Barooni, Rawat, Kalar Syedan, Chakri, Mandra, Jatli and Chunrtra police stations.

According to a police spokesman, senior police officers and police personnel including women police took part in the search operations.

Police have searched a total of 118 houses, 42 shops, and questioned 220 people over there.

SSP Operations Flight Lieutenant (R) Hafiz Kamran Asghar stated that the Primary objective of these operations is to track down criminal elements and purge society from such elements.

He emphasized that such operations will persist as part of the National Action Plan's ongoing efforts to maintain law and order.