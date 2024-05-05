Open Menu

Police Launch Massive Search Operations

Sumaira FH Published May 05, 2024 | 06:40 PM

Police launch massive search operations

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2024) The district Police conducted search operations in different areas in a bid to maintain law and order here on Sunday.

The operations were carried out in the jurisdiction of Saddar Barooni, Rawat, Kalar Syedan, Chakri, Mandra, Jatli and Chunrtra police stations.

According to a police spokesman, senior police officers and police personnel including women police took part in the search operations.

Police have searched a total of 118 houses, 42 shops, and questioned 220 people over there.

SSP Operations Flight Lieutenant (R) Hafiz Kamran Asghar stated that the Primary objective of these operations is to track down criminal elements and purge society from such elements.

He emphasized that such operations will persist as part of the National Action Plan's ongoing efforts to maintain law and order.

Related Topics

Police Law And Order Saddar Criminals Women Sunday From

Recent Stories

Mohsin Naqvi has offered a substantial incentive, ..

Mohsin Naqvi has offered a substantial incentive, pledging $100,000 to every pla ..

2 hours ago
 Citizens join Al Barsha Police in “An Hour for D ..

Citizens join Al Barsha Police in “An Hour for Dubai” Initiative

2 hours ago
 Art can be a powerful tool to relieve stress, Expe ..

Art can be a powerful tool to relieve stress, Experts say at Sharjah Children’ ..

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 May 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 May 2024

10 hours ago
 Bugti assures transporters for addressing their pr ..

Bugti assures transporters for addressing their problems

20 hours ago
Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Mohamm ..

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Mohammad Ishaq Dar meets foreign min ..

20 hours ago
 3 drug peddlers arrested, hashish recovered

3 drug peddlers arrested, hashish recovered

20 hours ago
 1496,990 children given polio drops in five days: ..

1496,990 children given polio drops in five days: DC

20 hours ago
 Six terrorists killed, hideout busted in N Waziris ..

Six terrorists killed, hideout busted in N Waziristan IBO: ISPR

20 hours ago
 Pakistan, Qatar agree to further expand trade, inv ..

Pakistan, Qatar agree to further expand trade, investment ties

20 hours ago
 Sindh cabinet approves Rs177.5m to strengthen, mob ..

Sindh cabinet approves Rs177.5m to strengthen, mobilize various wings of police

20 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan