Police Launch 'Mobile Khidmat Markaz' To Provide Services At Citizens’ Doorsteps
Sumaira FH Published September 22, 2025 | 06:00 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2025) Sargodha police have launched a Mobile Khidmat Markaz to deliver essential police services directly to citizens across the district from September 22 to 27, 2025.
District Police Officer (DPO) Muhammad Sohaib Ashraf said the initiative aims to enhance public convenience and accessibility by bringing official services closer to the people.
The mobile centre will offer a wide range of services, including the issuance of FIR copies, vehicle clearance certificates, character certificates, reports of lost documents, general police verification, registration of tenants and domestic workers, and legal guidance on issues such as violence against women.
Citizens will also be able to obtain learner driving permits, renew driving licences (including inter-district renewals), and acquire international driving permits.
According to the schedule, the mobile unit will visit different areas throughout the week. On Monday, it will be stationed at 3 Chak Road, Dharema; Tuesday at Chak 23 SB; Wednesday at Chak 82 NB; Thursday at Hathi Lak; Friday at Jhal Chakian Chowk; and Saturday at Lari Adda, Sargodha.
DPO Sohaib Ashraf emphasized that the Mobile Khidmat Markaz reflects the Punjab government’s commitment—under the leadership of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz—to ensuring citizen-friendly policing and efficient service delivery across the province.
