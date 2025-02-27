Police Launch Open Courts To Provide Justice At Doorstep: DPO
Faizan Hashmi Published February 27, 2025 | 10:58 PM
CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2025) District Police Officer (DPO), Chiniot Abdullah Ahmed has launched a series of open courts in various locations across the district to provide justice to the people at their doorsteps.
According to DPO office, the initiative is part of Chief Minister of Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif's vision to bring justice closer to the people.
The open courts held at Government Boys school, Police Station Muhammad Wala, and Police Station Langrana, saw a large turnout of citizens, circle officers, SHOs, investigation officers, and media representatives.
During the courts, DPO Abdullah Ahmed listened to the problems of the people and issued orders on the spot for their solution.
The aim of the open courts is to strengthen the trust between the police and the public.
He assured that the series of open courts will continue across the district to address the problems of the people at their doorstep.
The police department has also developed its work on modern lines to provide better service delivery in all police stations. A crackdown is also underway against criminal elements to ensure the safety of people's lives, property and honor.
This initiative is part of the Punjab Police's efforts to provide justice and security to the people in line with Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif's vision for a safe Punjab.
