Open Menu

Police Launch Open Courts To Provide Justice At Doorstep: DPO

Faizan Hashmi Published February 27, 2025 | 10:58 PM

Police launch open courts to provide justice at doorstep: DPO

District Police Officer (DPO), Chiniot Abdullah Ahmed has launched a series of open courts in various locations across the district to provide justice to the people at their doorsteps

CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2025) District Police Officer (DPO), Chiniot Abdullah Ahmed has launched a series of open courts in various locations across the district to provide justice to the people at their doorsteps.

According to DPO office, the initiative is part of Chief Minister of Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif's vision to bring justice closer to the people.

The open courts held at Government Boys school, Police Station Muhammad Wala, and Police Station Langrana, saw a large turnout of citizens, circle officers, SHOs, investigation officers, and media representatives.

During the courts, DPO Abdullah Ahmed listened to the problems of the people and issued orders on the spot for their solution.

The aim of the open courts is to strengthen the trust between the police and the public.

He assured that the series of open courts will continue across the district to address the problems of the people at their doorstep.

The police department has also developed its work on modern lines to provide better service delivery in all police stations. A crackdown is also underway against criminal elements to ensure the safety of people's lives, property and honor.

This initiative is part of the Punjab Police's efforts to provide justice and security to the people in line with Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif's vision for a safe Punjab.

APP/mha/378

Recent Stories

Nasser Al-Attiyah claims fifth Abu Dhabi Desert Ch ..

Nasser Al-Attiyah claims fifth Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge victory

16 minutes ago
 UAE Media Council reviews media sector performance ..

UAE Media Council reviews media sector performance in 2024

46 minutes ago
 Italy’s TIM Group partners with ADIO for regiona ..

Italy’s TIM Group partners with ADIO for regional headquarters in Abu Dhabi

46 minutes ago
 Emirates Cricket Board to Distribute Special Iftar ..

Emirates Cricket Board to Distribute Special Iftar Boxes During ICC Champions Tr ..

54 minutes ago
 Sharjah Digital Department highlights achievements ..

Sharjah Digital Department highlights achievements at Esri UAE User Conference 2 ..

1 hour ago
 Sharjah Finance Department organises First Financi ..

Sharjah Finance Department organises First Financial Forum of 2025

1 hour ago
Future100 initiative signs 6 agreements to drive s ..

Future100 initiative signs 6 agreements to drive startup growth in UAE’s new e ..

1 hour ago
 Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre launches communit ..

Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre launches community campaign to promote sustaina ..

1 hour ago
 Ministry of Culture implements National Framework ..

Ministry of Culture implements National Framework for Emirati Cultural Activitie ..

1 hour ago
 Arada sells out AED5.6bn Masaar 2

Arada sells out AED5.6bn Masaar 2

1 hour ago
 Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Prime Minister of Pakis ..

Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Prime Minister of Pakistan discuss bilateral relation ..

1 hour ago
 UAEU honours Nahyan bin Mubarak with 'Emirati Day ..

UAEU honours Nahyan bin Mubarak with 'Emirati Day for Education' Award

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan