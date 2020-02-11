UrduPoint.com
Police Launch Operation Against Drug Peddlers

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2020 ) :District police under the directives of SSP Shaheed Benazirabad has launched operation against drug peddlers and seized huge quantity and arrested four drug peddlers.

The police launched massive operation in different areas of the city and recovered huge quantity of drug.

Daur Police Station in its action seized 2050 grams charas and arrested accused Mohsin Ali while Pubjo Police seized 1980 grams charas and arrested accused Muhammad Hussain.

According to spokesman SSP Shaheed Benazirabad, Station House Officer 60 Mile Police Station during routine patrolling spotted accused Mir Hassan and recovered 2009 grams of charas from his possession.

Similarly Station House Office Aliabad Police Station arrested drug peddler Munir Wasan along with 1100 grams charas while Station House Officer A-Section Police Station also nabbed an accused Mukhtar and seized 300 grams of charas.

