UrduPoint.com

Police Launch Operation In Chuntra Area In Rawalpindi

Sumaira FH Published February 06, 2023 | 08:33 PM

Police launch operation in Chuntra area in Rawalpindi

Police have launched an operation against the Qabza mafia in Rajar area of Chuntra here on Monday, informed police spokesman

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2023 ) :Police have launched an operation against the Qabza mafia in Rajar area of Chuntra here on Monday, informed police spokesman.

Police also demolished camps illegally built by the occupation mafia during the operation.

The police commandos, law enforcement agencies, district administration, Rawalpindi Development Authority and other participated in the operation.

The operation was led by SP Saddar Bilal Mahmood Silhari against the mafia.

City Police Officer CPO Syed Shahzad Nadeem Bukhari said that there is zero tolerance against occupation mafia which will be ensured at any cost.

CPO said that Rawalpindi police operation against the occupation mafia will be continued without any discrimination.

No one would be allowed to take law into hand, he added.

Related Topics

Police Rawalpindi Saddar (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

UAE foreign trade achieved AED2.233 trillion in 20 ..

UAE foreign trade achieved AED2.233 trillion in 2022 with growth rate of 17%: Mo ..

3 minutes ago
 Commissioner checks security measures in FIEDMC pr ..

Commissioner checks security measures in FIEDMC projects

34 seconds ago
 Standard Chartered Bank Pakistan Limited (SCBPL) l ..

Standard Chartered Bank Pakistan Limited (SCBPL) launches Sahar women's account

4 minutes ago
 Caretaker Minister for Irrigation and Food, Khyber ..

Caretaker Minister for Irrigation and Food, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Fazal Elahi dire ..

37 seconds ago
 Police repulse terrorist attack on police check po ..

Police repulse terrorist attack on police check post

39 seconds ago
 English Football Club selects young Lyari player f ..

English Football Club selects young Lyari player for advanced coaching in Englan ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.