Police launch operation in Chuntra area in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2023 ) :Police have launched an operation against the Qabza mafia in Rajar area of Chuntra here on Monday, informed police spokesman.

Police also demolished camps illegally built by the occupation mafia during the operation.

The police commandos, law enforcement agencies, district administration, Rawalpindi Development Authority and other participated in the operation.

The operation was led by SP Saddar Bilal Mahmood Silhari against the mafia.

City Police Officer CPO Syed Shahzad Nadeem Bukhari said that there is zero tolerance against occupation mafia which will be ensured at any cost.

CPO said that Rawalpindi police operation against the occupation mafia will be continued without any discrimination.

No one would be allowed to take law into hand, he added.