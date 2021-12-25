UrduPoint.com

Police Launch Operation In Satellite Town, 100 Suspects Held

Sumaira FH 54 seconds ago Sat 25th December 2021 | 03:20 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2021 ) :The police on special directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Sajid Kayani on Saturday launched a search operation in Satellite Town and adjoining areas in the jurisdiction of New Town Police Station, said a police spokesman.

He informed that heavy police contingent, Elite Force, Special Branch personnel and Ladies police under the supervision of SHO New Town Police Station conducted operation in the area and searched 25 houses, 15 shops and 100 suspects were questioned.

According to spokesman, the search operations to net criminals and proclaimed offenders were regularly being conducted under National Action Plan in different areas of the district particularly to ensure law and order.

