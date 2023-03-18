Police launch operation in Zaman Park, arrest PTI workers

(@Abdulla99267510)

The latest reports say that the operation has been launched after Imran Khan left for Islamabad to appear before the court in Thoshakhana case.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 18th, 2023) The police on Saturday launched operation in Imran Khan's Zaman Park resisence.

The police reached there with heavy machinery to remove the barriers and hurdles outside the residence of Imran Khan.

The operation was launched when Imran Khan left for Islamabad to attend Thoshakhana case.

The police tortured the PTI workers and arrested 20 of them. Many workers are injured while the reports suggested that some police personnel were also injured.

Reacting to the operation, Imran Khan said that the police launched operation and entered his house when Bushra Begum was alone there .

He questioned the operation, saying how it was being done and under what law.

