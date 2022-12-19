UrduPoint.com

Police Launch Operations In Various Areas

Published December 19, 2022

Police launch operations in various areas

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2022 ) :Police conducted search and combing operations in different areas here on Monday.

The police spokesman said that the search operation was carried out on the direction of City Police Officer(CPO) Syed Shahzad Nadeem Bukhari to maintain law and order situation. These operations were conducted in different areas of Saddar Abrroni, Ganjmandi, Bani, and Sadiqabad.

He informed that a heavy police contingent, Elite Force, Special Branch personnel and Ladies police along with officials conducted search operations.

A total of 116 houses, collected data of 48 tenants, 25 shops and 393 suspects were questioned during the operation.

According to spokesman, the search operations to net criminals and proclaimed offenders were regularly being conducted under National Action Plan in different areas of the district.

