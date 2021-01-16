Police launch operations within the limits of different police stations of Peshawar

Police have nabbed nine youths who were watching immoral videos in a Net Cafe within the limits of Paharipura police station here on Saturday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2021 ) :Police have nabbed nine youths who were watching immoral videos in a Net Cafe within the limits of Paharipura police station here on Saturday.

Police have arrested all the persons present in the net cafe and seized all the goods, an official of the police station Baharipur said.

In another operation, the Police foiled an attempt to smuggle non-customs goods within Hayatabad police station and recovered large quantities of non-customs shampoo, soap,cream and Iranian chocolate by arresting the smuggler.

The third operation conducted by the police within the limits of Tehkal police station and arrested the alleged accused of supplying ice in inner city and commercial centers recovered more than 1.5 kgs of ice from his possession and started investigation after registering cases against all the accused.