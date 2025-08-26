Police launch probe into rape case

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2025) District Police Officer (DPO) Syed Ghazanfar Ali Shah has taken strict notice of a

rape incident reported in the Mahmood Kot police limits.

According to the police, four armed men allegedly raped a woman.

Various police

teams had been formed to arrest the accused at the earliest.

The spokesperson said upon receiving the complaint, a case was registered immediately

in accordance with the statement.