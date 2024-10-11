Open Menu

Police Launch Public Councils To Enhance Community Policing In Malakand

Umer Jamshaid Published October 11, 2024 | 08:40 PM

Police launch public councils to enhance community policing in Malakand

SWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2024) Deputy Inspector General of Police Malakand Division (DIG) Irfanullah Khan has launched an initiative to form Citizen-Police Liaison Committees across the Malakand Division, including Swat Valley.

 

Talking to APP on Friday at his office, Saidu Sharif, the DIG said that these committees aim to strengthen ties between police and local communities, bridging communication gaps, and improving law and order.

He said that each committee will comprise of 10 local notables in the jurisdiction of every police station for issuing warnings for loudspeaker misuse, verifying tenant and landlord credentials, monitoring released convicts, and anti-social elements in the society, he added.

