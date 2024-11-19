Police launch search after excise inspector goes missing

(@FahadShabbir)

DERA GHAZI KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2024) Police have launched a search operation after the family of an excise inspector reported that he had gone missing and expressed apprehensions that he might have been kidnapped.

A police spokesman said on Tuesday that a case had been registered on the report of a family member of the excise inspector, Sheikh Sikandar Uz Zaman, and an extensive search operation was in progress also involving modern technical resources.

Police teams were busy checking CCTV footage, location data and CDRs. Raids are being conducted and some suspects were taken into custody for questioning.

DPO Syed Ali said the search operation was being carried out by a special team led by SP investigations and hoped that the effort would soon bear fruit with the safe recovery of the missing excise inspector.