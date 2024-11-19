Open Menu

Police Launch Search After Excise Inspector Goes Missing

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 19, 2024 | 06:20 PM

Police launch search after excise inspector goes missing

DERA GHAZI KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2024) Police have launched a search operation after the family of an excise inspector reported that he had gone missing and expressed apprehensions that he might have been kidnapped.

A police spokesman said on Tuesday that a case had been registered on the report of a family member of the excise inspector, Sheikh Sikandar Uz Zaman, and an extensive search operation was in progress also involving modern technical resources.

Police teams were busy checking CCTV footage, location data and CDRs. Raids are being conducted and some suspects were taken into custody for questioning.

DPO Syed Ali said the search operation was being carried out by a special team led by SP investigations and hoped that the effort would soon bear fruit with the safe recovery of the missing excise inspector.

Related Topics

Police Progress Family

Recent Stories

No sincere people left in PTI to save Imran Khan: ..

No sincere people left in PTI to save Imran Khan: Vawda

2 hours ago
 Punjab Govt approves CM Dialysis Program Card

Punjab Govt approves CM Dialysis Program Card

4 hours ago
 US warns Turkey for hosting Hamas members

US warns Turkey for hosting Hamas members

5 hours ago
 Gold price once again increases by Rs3600 per tola ..

Gold price once again increases by Rs3600 per tola in Pakistan

5 hours ago
 Shahid Aslam appointed as Pakistan new batting coa ..

Shahid Aslam appointed as Pakistan new batting coach

5 hours ago
 Honhaar Scholarship Program launched for students ..

Honhaar Scholarship Program launched for students in Punjab

6 hours ago
PSX 100 Index soars to new high with 430-point gai ..

PSX 100 Index soars to new high with 430-point gain

7 hours ago
 Defence exhibition 'IDEAS 2024' begins in Karachi ..

Defence exhibition 'IDEAS 2024' begins in Karachi today

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 November 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 November 2024

10 hours ago
 PTI wants to disrupt law & order under pretense of ..

PTI wants to disrupt law & order under pretense of protest: Ihsan

18 hours ago
 King Edward Medical University (KEMU) 14th convoca ..

King Edward Medical University (KEMU) 14th convocation held

19 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan