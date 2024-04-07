Police Launch Search Operation For Abducted Woman In Wah Saddar
Faizan Hashmi Published April 07, 2024 | 09:10 PM
WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2024) In a concerning incident, Muhammad Pervaiz on Sunday reported to the police Station, Wah Saddar, that his married daughter was allegedly abducted by an unknown individual while she was en route to visit relatives. Promptly responding to the report, the police have registered an abduction case and initiated a thorough hunt to recover the missing woman.
