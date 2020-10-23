UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Police Launch Search Operation In Adra, Adjoining Areas

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 23rd October 2020 | 05:19 PM

Police launch search operation in Adra, adjoining areas

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2020 ) :Police on special directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Friday launched a search operation in Adra and adjoining areas in the jurisdiction of R.A.Bazaar Police Station, said a police spokesman.

He informed that heavy police contingents, Elite Force, Special Branch personnel and Ladies police under the supervision of SHO R.A.Bazaar Police Station conducted search operation in the area and searched 66 houses while 65 persons were also interrogated.

Police also checked particulars of various 21 tenants, he added.

The spokesman said the search operations to net criminals and proclaimed offenders were regularly being conducted in different areas of the district particularly to ensure law and order.

