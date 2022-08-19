UrduPoint.com

Police Launch Search Operation In Afshan Colony, Adjoining Areas

Sumaira FH Published August 19, 2022 | 06:00 PM

Police launch search operation in Afshan Colony, adjoining areas

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2022 ) :Police on special directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi on Friday launched a search operation in Afshan Colony and adjoining areas in the jurisdiction of Race Course Police Station, said a police spokesman.

He informed that heavy police contingents, Elite Force, Special Branch personnel and women police under the supervision of senior police officers conducted search operation in the area and searched 13 houses besides checking of the particulars of 25 tenants.

Over 240 persons were also checked during the operation.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Operations, Rawalpindi Waseem Riaz Khan said that search operations were being conducted under national action plan.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Rawalpindi Women Race

Recent Stories

Pakistan secures third spot in the ICC Men's Crick ..

Pakistan secures third spot in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Super League

10 minutes ago
 OPPO’s new era of Leadership in Image Technology

OPPO’s new era of Leadership in Image Technology

18 minutes ago
 5-Day hands-on training course on ‘Frozen and Fa ..

5-Day hands-on training course on ‘Frozen and Fat Rich Dairy Products’ concl ..

56 minutes ago
 SNGPL head office task force takes action against ..

SNGPL head office task force takes action against gas pilferage

2 hours ago
 Sindh Minister Saeed Ghani resigns to take part in ..

Sindh Minister Saeed Ghani resigns to take part in LG polls

2 hours ago
 Jameel Ahmed appointed as new SBP governor

Jameel Ahmed appointed as new SBP governor

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.