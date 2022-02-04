UrduPoint.com

Police Launch Search Operation In Bangash Colony; Six Arrested

Sumaira FH Published February 04, 2022 | 07:00 PM

Police launch search operation in Bangash Colony; six arrested

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2022 ) :Police on special directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi on Friday launched a search operation in Bangash Colony and adjoining areas in the jurisdiction of Pirwadhai Police Station and arrested six persons, said a police spokesman here.

He informed that heavy police contingents, Elite Force, Special Branch personnel and Ladies police under the supervision of senior police officers conducted search operation in the area and searched four hotels, 285 houses while the particulars of 182 tenants were also checked.

As many as 336 persons were also interrogated while police arrested four accused on Punjab renting rules violation and also recovered 110 grams charras and five liters liquor from possession of two others, he added.

SSP Operations, Waseem Riaz said that the search operations under national action plan would continue and the criminals would be sent behind the bars.

