Police launch search operation in Bani, adjoining areas

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2020 ) :Police on Monday launched a special search operation in Banni and adjoining areas in the jurisdiction of Banni Police Station.

According to police spokesman, heavy police contingents, Elite Force, Special Branch personnel and Ladies police under the supervision of SHO Banni Police Station conducted search operation in Jamia Mosque Road and adjoining areas and searched 81 houses and seven shops while over 155 persons were also interrogated.

Police also checked particulars of 28 tenants, he added.

The spokesman informed the search operations to net criminals and proclaimed offenders were regularly being conducted in different areas of the district.