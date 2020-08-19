Police launch search operation in Bhabra Bazaar, adjoining areas

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2020 ) :Police on special directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi on Wednesday launched a special search operation in Bhabra Bazaar and adjoining areas in the jurisdiction of Waris Khan Police Station said a police spokesman.

He said that heavy police contingents, Elite Force, Special Branch personnel and ladies police under the supervision of SHO Waris Khan Police Station conducted search operation in Bhabra Bazaar and adjoining areas and searched 156 houses and 24 shopswhile over 250 persons were also interrogated. Police also checked particulars of 42 tenants, he added.

According to Superintendent of Police (SP) Rawal, the search operations to net criminals and proclaimed offenders were regularly being conducted in different areas of the district.