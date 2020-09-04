Police launch search operation in Cha Sultan, adjoining areas

UrduPoint.com
Fri 04th September 2020

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2020 ) :Police on special directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi on Friday launched a search operation in Cha Sultan and adjoining areas in the jurisdiction of Waris Khan Police Station.

He informed that heavy police contingents, Elite Force, Special Branch personnel and Ladies police under the supervision of Station House Officer Waris Khan Police Station conducted search operation in the area and searched 153 houses while 310 persons were also interrogated, said a police spokesman.

Police also checked particulars of various 72 tenants, he added.

Police arrested Sajjad Hussain and Muhammad Nadeem for illegally possessing weapons and recovered two 44 and 12 bore rifles and a 30 bore pistol from their possession.

The spokesman said search operations to net criminals and proclaimed offenders were regularly being conducted in different areas of the district particularly to ensure law and order during Muharram.

