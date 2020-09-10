Police launch search operation in Chakri, Sihal, adjoining areas

UrduPoint.com
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 10th September 2020 | 05:24 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2020 ) :Police on special directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi on Thursday launched a search operation in Chakri, Sihal and adjoining areas in the jurisdiction of Chontra Police Station.

According to police spokesman the heavy police contingents, Elite Force, Special Branch personnel and Ladies police under the supervision of SDPO, Saddar Circle, ASP, Muhammad Soaib Masood and SHO Chontra Police Station Zaheer Ahmed Butt conducted search operation in the area and arrested nine accused namely Ghulam Muhammad, Mujtaba Hassan, Sajid Sabir, Adnan Ali, Muhammad Azam, Ghazanfar Abbas, Muhammad Aslam, Kamran Mumraiz and Muhammad Usman for illegally possessing weapons.

Police recovered four, 4MM rifles, one 44 bore rifle, a Kalashnikov, three 12 bore rifles, one 8MM rifle, 9MM pistol and huge quantity of ammunition from their possession.

The spokesman said the search operations to net criminals and proclaimed offenders were regularly being conducted in different areas of the district particularly to ensure law and order during Muharram ul Harram.

City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Muhammad Ahsan Younas appreciated performance of Superintendent Police, Saddar Circle, Zia ud Din Ahmed, ASP Saddar Circle and Chontra police.

