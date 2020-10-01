Police launch search operation in Chittian Hattian, Usmanpura, adjoining areas

Police on special directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi on Thursday launched a search operation in Chittian Hattian, Usmanpura and adjoining areas in the jurisdiction of Waris Khan and City Police Stations, said a police spokesman

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2020 ) :Police on special directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi on Thursday launched a search operation in Chittian Hattian, Usmanpura and adjoining areas in the jurisdiction of Waris Khan and City Police Stations, said a police spokesman.

He informed that heavy police contingents, Elite Force, Special Branch personnel and Ladies police under the supervision of SHO Waris Khan and City Police Station conducted search operation in the area and searched 201 houses while 575 persons were also interrogated. Police also checked particulars of various 77 tenants, he added.

Waris Khan police netted a kite seller namely Shoaib Ali and recovered 450 kites and seven kites flying string rolls from his possession.

The spokesman said the search operations to net criminals and proclaimed offenders were regularly being conducted in different areas of the district particularly to ensure law and order.