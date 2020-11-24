Police launch search operation in Defense Road, adjoining areas

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2020 ) :Rawalpindi Police on the special directives of City Police Officer (CPO) on Tuesday launched a search operation in Defense Road and adjoining areas in the jurisdiction of Morgah Police Station.

According to the spokesperson of Rawalpindi Police, heavy police contingents, Elite Force, Special Branch personnel and Ladies police under the supervision of SHO Morgah Police Station conducted search operation in the area and searched 148 houses while 306 persons were also interrogated.

Police also checked particulars of various 60 tenants, he added.

The spokesman said the search operations to net criminals and proclaimed offenders were regularly being conducted in different areas of the district particularly to ensure law and order.