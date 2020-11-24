UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Police Launch Search Operation In Defense Road, Adjoining Areas

Muhammad Irfan 31 seconds ago Tue 24th November 2020 | 04:30 PM

Police launch search operation in Defense Road, adjoining areas

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2020 ) :Rawalpindi Police on the special directives of City Police Officer (CPO) on Tuesday launched a search operation in Defense Road and adjoining areas in the jurisdiction of Morgah Police Station.

According to the spokesperson of Rawalpindi Police, heavy police contingents, Elite Force, Special Branch personnel and Ladies police under the supervision of SHO Morgah Police Station conducted search operation in the area and searched 148 houses while 306 persons were also interrogated.

Police also checked particulars of various 60 tenants, he added.

The spokesman said the search operations to net criminals and proclaimed offenders were regularly being conducted in different areas of the district particularly to ensure law and order.

Related Topics

Police Law And Order Police Station Road Rawalpindi Criminals

Recent Stories

GPSSA begins updating data on retirees, women elig ..

31 minutes ago

Armed Man Took Six Children Hostage in Russia's St ..

5 minutes ago

SCCI boosts economic and investment relations with ..

46 minutes ago

Dry Form of Russia's Sputnik V COVID-19 Vaccine Ca ..

5 minutes ago

Russia's Sputnik V Vaccine Can Be Produced Abroad ..

5 minutes ago

Coronavirus Vaccination With Sputnik V to Be Free ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.