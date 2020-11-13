Police launch search operation in Dheri Hassanabad, adjoining areas

The police on special directives of City Police Officer (CPO) on Friday launched a search operation in Dheri Hassanabad and adjoining areas in the jurisdiction of Civil Line Police Station, said a police spokesman

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2020 ) :The police on special directives of City Police Officer (CPO) on Friday launched a search operation in Dheri Hassanabad and adjoining areas in the jurisdiction of Civil Line Police Station, said a police spokesman.

He informed that heavy police contingents, elite force, special branch personnel and ladies police under the supervision of SHO Civil Line Police Station conducted search operation in the area and searched 161 houses while 296 persons were also interrogated.

The police also checked particulars of various 81 tenants, he added.

The spokesman said the search operations to net criminals and proclaimed offenders were regularly being conducted in different areas of the district to ensurelaw and order.