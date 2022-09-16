UrduPoint.com

Police Launch Search Operation In Dhoke Chiragh Din, Adjoining Areas

Sumaira FH Published September 16, 2022 | 04:11 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2022 ) :Police on special directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi on Friday launched a search operation in Dhoke Chiragh Din and adjoining areas in the jurisdiction of Civil Lines Police Station, said a police spokesman.

He informed that heavy police contingents, Elite Force, Special Branch personnel and Ladies police under the supervision of senior police officers conducted search operation in the area and searched 98 houses, seven shops besides checking the particulars of 49 tenants. Over 179 persons were also checked during the operation.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Operations, Rawalpindi Waseem Riaz Khan said that search operations were being conducted to net the lawbreakers.

