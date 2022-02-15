Police launch search operation in Dhoke Kala Khan, adjoining areas

Police on special directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi on Tuesday launched a search operation in Dhoke Kala Khan and adjoining areas in the jurisdiction of Sadiqabad Police Station, said a police spokesman

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2022 ) :Police on special directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi on Tuesday launched a search operation in Dhoke Kala Khan and adjoining areas in the jurisdiction of Sadiqabad Police Station, said a police spokesman.

He informed that heavy police contingents, Elite Force, Special Branch personnel and Ladies police under the supervision of senior police officers conducted search operation in the area and searched 37 houses while the particulars of 20 tenants were also checked. As many as 80 persons were also interrogated during the operation, he added.

SSP Operations, Waseem Riaz said that the search operations under national action plan would continue and the criminals would be sent behind the bars.