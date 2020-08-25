Police launch search operation in Dhoke Ratta, adjoining areas

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2020 ) :Police on special directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi on Tuesday launched a special search operation in Dhoke Ratta and adjoining areas in the jurisdiction of Ratta Police Station, said a police spokesman.

He informed that heavy police contingents, Elite Force, Special Branch personnel and Ladies police under the supervision of SHO Ratta Police Station conducted search operation in the area and searched 94 houses while a number of persons were also interrogated. Police also checked particulars of various tenants, he added.

The spokesman said the search operations to net criminals and proclaimed offenders were regularly being conducted in different areas of the district particularly to ensure law and order during Muharram ul Harram.