Police launch search operation in Dhoke Syedan, Abid Majeed Road, adjoining areas

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2021 ) :Police on special directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Muhammad Ahsan Younas Tuesday launched a search operation in Dhoke Syedan, Abid Majeed Road and adjoining areas in the jurisdiction of Race Course Police Station, said a police spokesman.

He informed that heavy police contingent, Elite Force, Special Branch personnel and Ladies police under the supervision of SHO Race Course Police Station conducted an operation in the area and searched 153 houses while 285 persons were checked and several interrogated.

Police also checked the particulars of 62 tenants during the search operation.

According to Superintendent Police (SP) Potohar, the search operations to net criminals and proclaimed offenders were regularly being conducted under National Action Plan in different areas of the district particularly to ensure law and order during Muharram ul Harram.