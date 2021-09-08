Police launch search operation in Faizabad area

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2021 ) :The City Police here on Wednesday carried out search operation in the jurisdiction of the New Town police station.

According to the police spokesman, the search operations were conducted in the areas of Faizabad,Shamsabad and adjoining areas.

The police, elite force and law enforcement agencies also participated in the operations. During the operation, the police searched 30 hotels, 40 shops and interrogated 145 people. The search operations were being conducted in the city as per directives of the City Police Officer (CPO)Muhammad Ahsan Younas with aimed to create a sense of security among the citizens and maintain a law and order situation, the spokesman added.