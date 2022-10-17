Police launch search operation in 'Guldana', adjoining areas

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2022 ) :Police on special directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi on Monday launched a search operation in 'Guldana' and adjoining areas in the jurisdiction of 'Patriata' (Murree) Police Station, said a police spokesman.

He informed that heavy police contingents, Elite Force, Special Branch personnel and Ladies police under the supervision of senior police officers conducted a search operation in the area and searched 47 houses, 16 shops and two hotels besides checking the particulars of tenants. Over 168 persons were also checked during the operation.

Superintendent of Police, Kohsar said that search operations were being conducted to net the lawbreakers.