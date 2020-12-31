UrduPoint.com
Police Launch Search Operation In Gulistan Colony, Adjoining Areas

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Thu 31st December 2020 | 05:40 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2020 ) :Police on special directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi on Thursday launched a search operation in Gulistan Colony and adjoining areas in the jurisdiction of Civil Line Police Station, said a police spokesman.

He informed that heavy police contingent, Elite Force, Special Branch personnel and Ladies police under the supervision of SHO Civil Line Police Station conducted operation in the area and searched 25 houses and 10 shops while 100 persons were also interrogated.

Police also checked particulars of several tenants during the search operation.

According to Superintendent Police (SP) Potohar, the search operations to net criminals and proclaimed offenders were regularly being conducted under National Action Plan in different areas of the district particularly to ensure law and order.

