Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 08th June 2021 | 03:00 PM

Police launch search operation in Habib Colony, adjoining areas

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2021 ) :Police on special directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi have launched a search operation in 'Kacha Stop', Habib Colony and suburb areas in the jurisdiction of Westridge Police Station, said a police spokesman on Tuesday.

He informed that heavy police contingent, Elite Force,Special Branch personnel and Ladies police under the supervision of SHO Westridge Police Station conducted an operation in the area and searched 167 houses while 72 persons were checked and several interrogated.

Police also checked number of tenants during the search operation.

According to Superintendent Police (SP) Potohar, the search operations to net criminals and proclaimed offenders were regularly being conducted under National Action Plan in different areas of the district particularly to ensure law and order.

