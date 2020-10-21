Police launch search operation in Haider Road, adjoining areas

UrduPoint.com
Umer Jamshaid 59 seconds ago Wed 21st October 2020 | 05:46 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2020 ) :Police on special directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi on Wednesday launched a search operation in Haider Road and adjoining areas in the jurisdiction of Cantt Police Station, said a police spokesman.

He informed that heavy police contingents, Elite Force, Special Branch personnel and Ladies police under the supervision of SDPO Cantt conducted search operation in the area and searched 27 shops and three hotels while 47 persons were also interrogated.

The spokesman said the search operations to net criminals and proclaimed offenders were regularly being conducted in different areas of the district particularlyto ensure law and order.

