Police launch search operation in Jhanda Chichi, adjoining areas

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2022 ) :Police on special directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi on Thursday launched a search operation in 'Jhanda Chichi' and adjoining areas in the jurisdiction of Civil Lines Police Station, said a police spokesman.

He said that heavy police contingents, Elite Force, Special Branch personnel and ladies police under the supervision of senior police officers conducted a search operation in the area and searched 102 houses, 19 shops besides checking the particulars of 42 tenants.

Over 257 persons were also checked during the operation.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Operations, Rawalpindi said that search operations were being conducted to net the anti-social elements.