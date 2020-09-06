UrduPoint.com
Police Launch Search Operation In Jurisdiction Of RA Bazaar PS

Sun 06th September 2020

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2020 ):City Police on Saturday launched a search operation in PTCL colony and adjoining areas in the jurisdiction of RA Bazaar Police Station.

A Police spokesman said the operation was carried out under the supervision of Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Cantt and Station House Officer RA bazaar in which heavy contingent of Police, elite force, lady Police and law enforcement agencies participated.

During the operation, police searched 106 houses, interrogated 45 tenants while data of checked 210 persons were collected.

Aim of the operation was to ensure best security arrangements and avoid any untoward incident, the spokesman said.

More Stories From Pakistan

