UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Police Launch Search Operation In Kuri Road, Adjoining Areas

Faizan Hashmi 7 minutes ago Mon 15th March 2021 | 06:20 PM

Police launch search operation in Kuri Road, adjoining areas

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2021 ) :Police on special directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi on Monday launched a search operation in Kuri Road and adjoining areas in the jurisdiction of Sadiqabad Police Station, said a police spokesman.

He informed that heavy police contingent, Elite Force, Special Branch personnel and Ladies police under the supervision of SHO Sadiqabad Police Station conducted an operation in the area and searched 147 houses while 340 persons were checked and several interrogated. Police also checked particulars of 61 tenants during the search operation.

According to Superintendent Police (SP) Rawal, the search operations to net criminals and proclaimed offenders were regularly being conducted under National Action Plan in different areas of the district particularly to ensure law and order.

Related Topics

Police Law And Order Police Station Road Sadiqabad Rawalpindi Criminals

Recent Stories

Jahangir Khan urges Overseas Pakistanis to use Ros ..

17 minutes ago

President, First lady receives shots of COVID-19 v ..

25 minutes ago

National Women Championship’s Group-B matches su ..

30 minutes ago

Modon, ADCC sign MoU to empower cycling events in ..

43 minutes ago

Hessa Buhumaid officially inaugurates DIHAD 2021

58 minutes ago

Gold price increases by Rs150 per tola to Rs107,15 ..

46 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.